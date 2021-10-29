Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 648 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ePlus were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 31.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 41.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,607 shares of company stock worth $1,421,298. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

