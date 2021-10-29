Bank of Montreal Can Sells 214,523 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

IVR opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $915.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.