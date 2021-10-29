The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $211,000 Holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $196,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSP shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,205,098.25.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

