The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,226 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $13.14 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.43 million. Research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

