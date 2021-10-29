DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.28

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.63. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 49,210 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $93.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
