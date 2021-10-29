Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.23

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 672807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $528.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
