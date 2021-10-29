The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Pure Cycle worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth about $67,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $369.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.