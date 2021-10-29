Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 104.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

