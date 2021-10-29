The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,096 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NN were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NNBR stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.28. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $217,818.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

