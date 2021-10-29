Brokers Issue Forecasts for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $18,893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $10,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

