HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

HSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.60 million, a PE ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

