B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.