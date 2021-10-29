iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iCAD were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iCAD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

ICAD stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.