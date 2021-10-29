American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $155.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXP. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.65.

AXP opened at $174.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.4% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

