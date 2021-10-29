State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

STFC stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.39.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Robert Pollak sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $539,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

