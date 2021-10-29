Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $873.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $454,290. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

