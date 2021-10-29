Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 442.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 68,068 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 42,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

