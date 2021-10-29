Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.