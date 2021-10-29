FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOSE. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $596.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.66. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $251,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

