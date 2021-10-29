BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

