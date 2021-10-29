Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.51.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $8,441,943. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 240,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 168,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

