Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telstra Co. Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telstra in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.8813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

