Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Sells $4,536,675.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Netflix stock opened at $674.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $676.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.
