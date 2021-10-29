Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Sells $4,536,675.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Netflix stock opened at $674.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $676.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

