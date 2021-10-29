Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,468 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,979,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,373,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 836,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.79 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

