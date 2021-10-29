JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 42,502 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) by 4,483.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

