JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.35 million, a P/E ratio of -200.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

