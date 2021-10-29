Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.48.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $110.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $79.24 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average is $110.87.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

