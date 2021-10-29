ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

ScanSource stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.