Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

