Brokers Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.88. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Shares of BBY opened at $121.12 on Thursday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $50,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.