Crane (NYSE:CR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $107.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crane’s third-quarter earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38% and 7.7%, respectively. The company is experiencing improving order trends across its businesses, including short-cycle commercial and core process. In the quarters ahead, strength across chemical and general industrial and recovery in commercial aerospace end markets is likely to drive its performance. For 2021, it expects net sales of $3,150 million and adjusted earnings of $6.35-$6.45 per share. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds across its defense OEM business might continue to affect its near-term performance. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. An increase in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

NYSE CR opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 20.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

