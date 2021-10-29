Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

ZWS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ZWS opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

