Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Ciena reported sales of $828.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $2,674,659 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

