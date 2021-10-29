DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $266.87

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.87 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.55). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), with a volume of 70,395 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The company has a market capitalization of £702.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

