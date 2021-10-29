Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Noah worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 42.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.38. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

