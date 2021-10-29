Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $186.52 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.96.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.