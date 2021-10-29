Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133,331 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,499,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $591.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. On average, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

