The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $238,000 Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 488,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STIM opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $137.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STIM. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

