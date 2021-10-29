Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Luxfer worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 45.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXFR opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

