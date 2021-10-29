Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.50. Winland shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 16,870 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

About Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX)

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

