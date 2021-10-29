Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Rises By 140.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TANNZ opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

