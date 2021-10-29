Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

