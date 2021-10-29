Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
