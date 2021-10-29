Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

