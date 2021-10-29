Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,193 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $18,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $363.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

