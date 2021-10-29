BlackRock Inc. Sells 131,831 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,831 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $255.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

