BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

