Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,220,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,876.1% during the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $87.60 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71.

