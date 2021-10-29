Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $255.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.39 and a 12-month high of $257.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

