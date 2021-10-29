Deutsche Bank AG Has $297,000 Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.98. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

