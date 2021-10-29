Deutsche Bank AG Has $301,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares

VTWO opened at $92.15 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

